RECAP: Deadline day deals

A round-up of the deals affecting North West clubs as the January transfer window closes....

Lancashire Post: Preston North End have sold striker Jordan Hugill to West Ham United for a club record fee; he has penned a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town have brought in Manchester City defender Charlie Oliver on loan for the rest of the season and sold Harvey Rodgers to Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee.

Lancashire Post: Preston North End right-back Marnick Vermijl has joined Scunthorpe United on loan until the end of the season.

Blackpool Gazette: Devante Cole has left Fleetwood Town to join League One rivals Wigan Athletic on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed, six-figure fee.

Blackpool Gazette: Fleetwood Town development squad striker Ashley Nadesan has joined Carlisle United until the end of the season; Town have signed Middlesbrough striker Joao Morelli.

Lancashire Post: Eoin Doyle has left Preston North End on loan and returned to Oldham Athletic for the rest of the season.

Burnley Express: Clarets centre-half Tom Anderson has been loaned to Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season.

Wigan Post: Goalkeeper Owen Evans and defender Terell Thomas have extended their respective loan spells at non-league Sutton United.