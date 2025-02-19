Radcliffe 0, Chorley 2: Magpies’ charge towards title is hit by defeat to lowly Radcliffe

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two second-half goals proved to be the difference after the Magpies had enjoyed the better of the opening half.

The hosts came out of the blocks quickly in the early stages, taking the game to Andy Preece’s side, albeit without testing Matt Urwin in goal.

That being said, Mike Calveley registered the first effort on target of the evening, his header from an Adam Blakeman free-kick well held by Mateusz Hewelt in goal.

Chorley lost 2-0 at Radcliffe (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

The Magpies continued to grow into the game, the more the opening 45-minutes went on.

A consistent flurry of pressure continued to heap on the Radcliffe defence, who held firm through to the break as the Magpies looked the far better side at the end of it.

However, five minutes after the restart, it was the hosts who hit the front, Rick Smith heading in from a corner.

Jordan Hulme had an opportunity to double Boro’s lead on the hour mark, but his composure in front of goal let him down and Urwin kept his effort out when the former should have done far better.

Pressure again began to build from Chorley, who looked to get back into the game, while the hosts were content to frustrate Preece’s side.

As the game opened up, Radcliffe doubled their lead on 89 minutes; Hulme poking in from close range following a cross from Jude Oyibo to condemn the Magpies to their first defeat in 11 games.

Chorley: Urwin, Henley, Smith, Ellis, Blakeman, Nolan (Touray 74’), Calveley, Horbury, Clarke, Sampson (Hall 79’), Carr (Eze 79’). Unused: Moore, Brindle.