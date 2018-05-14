Preston referee Neil Swarbrick has retired

Preston football official Neil Swarbrick has called time on his refereeing career

The 52-year-old was the fourth official for Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on the final day of the season.

Swarbrick will still be involved in the game, continuing to work as a video assistant referee.

He first took up the whistle at the age of 29, joining the Football League list in 2005.

Six years later, he was promoted to the Premier League select list.

Swarbrick said: "Refereeing is a huge passion of mine and something I have been lucky to do for a number of years.

"I feel that the referees in England are some of the best in the world, and I have every confidence in their continued success."