Wolves to pack out away end at Deepdale as Preston host Championship leaders

Deepdale is set for a bumper crowd on Saturday with leaders Wolves in town.

The Championship pace-setters have sold out their 5,600 allocation as supporters follow them seemingly to the title and a return to the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men are currently 12 points clear at the top ahead of travelling to Preston on Saturday.

The current highest crowd of the season is 18,267 for the opening-day victory over Sheffield Wednesday in Alex Neil’s first competitive game in charge, PNE hoping to close on that figure this weekend.

The average Deepdale attendance this campaign is 13,578 compared to last season’s 12,365, a number which includes the League Cup ties with Hartlepool and Oldham and the FA Cup clash against Arsenal.

Neil is ready to make life difficult for Wolves, his side having come out on the wrong side of an eventful game at Molineux earlier in the season, losing 3-2 as Alan Browne was sent off late on.

The Lilywhites have lost just one of their last 15 in the league and are three points shy of the play-offs.

“I don’t think teams look forward to playing against us, they know they are in a game because our lads are fully committed,” Neil said.

“If they don’t fancy it on the day, it is going to be a problem for them. I think we are looking freer going forward in terms of creating some good chances.

“We have a lot to look forward to. Hopefully we can keep this momentum going.”

Elsewhere, PNE’s sales for the Gentry Day trip to Bolton on Saturday, March 3, have passed 1,200.

After controversy over pricing, North End have an initial allocation in the lower tier of 2,500 priced at adults £30, seniors and under 23s £24, under 18s £12 and under 12s £10.

Should those sell out, discussions will be held about putting the upper tier on sale.