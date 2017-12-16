Wingers have stepped-up to the plate says Preston boss

Alex Neil says he is seeing more of what he wants from Preston wide boys Callum Robinson and Daryl Horgan.

Earlier in the season, PNE boss Neil has observed that neither player had quite grasped his playing style.

However, Robinson has started the last three games after coming off the bench to score at Bristol City last month.

Last week against Burton, Horgan found the net and put in an eye-catching display in a half-hour’s sub appearance.

Indeed, Horgan will be hoping he did enough in that cameo at the Pirelli Stadium to earn his first league start of the season against Sheffield United at Deepdale today.

Neil told the Post: “I don’t think there is any question that both of them have improved in terms of what we are looking for and how they want them to do things within the team.

“Callum has kept the ball more than he did at the start of the season, he is looking more threatening, more dynamic.

“He works harder for the team. I think a lot of the things I have put on Callum’s toes maybe weren’t things he was used to in the past.

“That is why it maybe took a bit longer to sink in with him.

“Now that he has got it, he is going to be a better player for it and we are going to be a better team for it.

“Callum has performed very well in the last few games and hopefully that continues.

“As for Daryl, when he came on last week it was by far his best performance since I have been here.

“I’m desperate for all of the players to do well and we work hard with all of them to help them achieve that.”

Neil, meanwhile, says PNE will use the January transfer window in a ‘positive’ manner as he looks to further bolster his squad.

They completed their first piece of business this week by putting in place a deal to sign Motherwell front man Louis Moult on January 1.

Neil has other targets in mind, with a midfielder and winger among on his wish list.

“We will be looking to try and strengthen the squad, add more competition,” said Neil.

“The concept of the system means the January window is only a short one but it offers us an opportunity.

“As a manager of a stable club which is looking to strengthen the squad rather than sell to make money, the window is a positive one.”

Moult’s impending switch to Deepdale has attracted a great of attention in Scotland, with Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon admitting it was ‘life-changing’ for the striker.

McMahon said: “We understand and appreciate the player was made a life-changing offer from Preston and we completely respect his wish and desire to move on now.”