Winger Daryl Horgan leaves Preston North End to join Hibernian in permanent deal

Republic of Ireland international winger Daryl Horgan has left Preston to join Hibernian on a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old has struggled for game time under Alex Neil and has moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a three-year deal at Easter Road.

Subject to international clearance, Horgan could make his debut for the Scottish Premiership side against St Johnstone on Sunday.

The transfer window for permanent deals in England closed on Thursday but clubs north of the border are still able to do deals until the end of the month.

“I am delighted to have made the move to Hibs,” Horgan said.

"I've spoken to the manager and am excited for his plans for the season ahead.

"Obviously the boys have started well in Europe and the league - they had a good season last year and the ambition is there to follow that up with another successful year.

"I'm ready to play and looking forward to trying to break into the team."

He made just five starts in league and cup last season despite initially impressing after his move from Dundalk in January 2017.

Horgan’s final North End appearance of 44 in total came as a substitute in the opening day win over QPR at Deepdale last Saturday.

Hibs were linked with a loan move for the wide man earlier in the window and have now got their man, North End having strengthened their squad this week with the arrivals of Manchester City youngsters Brandon Barker, who spent last season on loan at Easter Road, and Lukas Nmecha.

“He's one we've been keen on for a long time and it's a real coup to get him over the line,” said Hibs boss Neil Lennon of Horgan.

"He has power and pace and will hopefully give us another dimension to our play in the final third."