Why former Preston North End defender Bailey Wright will not face his former club this weekend

Bailey Wright will miss out on a reunion with his former Preston team-mates at the weekend.

The ex-Deepdale favourite hasn’t played for Bristol City this season due to an ongoing thigh injury and isn’t due back until after the international break.

Bailey Wright in action against PNE at Deepdale last season

Wright left North End to join the Robins in January 2017.

He was in the last six months of his contract and chose a new chapter in his career after more than eight years at Deepdale.

The 26-year-old last played for City on April 2. His absence has dragged on and for the time being, City boss Lee Johnson is planning without him.

Giving an update recently on Wright’s fitness, Johnson said: “Forget about Bailey Wright for a bit.

“He’s on the mend but hasn’t kicked a ball so hopefully we’ll get him training in 10-14 days

“Then at that point we’ll build him up and give him an Under-23 game or maybe have a game behind closed doors.

“There’s the international break and then maybe after that he’ll be ready to go.

“The good thing is that as a centre-back you are not up-and-down the pitch, it’s just a case of your feet are moving.”

Wright’s absence was not expected to be as long as this.

He was hoping to go to the World Cup with Australia in the summer but was left out of the squad.

That was a big surprise, Wright having been a regular starter for the Socceroos in qualification.

While with North End, he went to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with Australia.

The other ex-Preston player in the Robins squad, midfielder Josh Brownhill, is enjoying much better fortune at the moment than Wright is.

Brownhill is ever-present in league action this season and has scored three goals.

He made his Preston debut as a 17-year-old having had a spell in the club’s academy.

After first-team chances dried-up for him during the 2015/16 season, Brownhill went on loan to Barnsley.

Johnson was the manager there at the time but left to join City – Brownhill following him there in June 2016.

He had reached the end of his contract at PNE, the clubs agreeing a compensation package due to his age.

Brownhill, 22, has played 110 games for City now and has emerged as a key member of their side.

The Robins are in 12th place as they welcome PNE to Ashton Gate on Saturday.