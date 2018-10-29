Why Brandon Barker and Ryan Ledson missed Preston North End's draw with Rotherham

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has explained why Brandon Barker and Ryan Ledson were absent from the squad that drew 1-1 with Rotherham on Saturday.

The pair would more than likely have been among the substitutes but missed out through injury.

Neither problem is serious though and Neil will hope to have them back in contention for the trip to Ipswich on Saturday.

“Brandon trained the other day but he picked up a groin problem,” said Neil.

“It’s just a small grade one so he should be fine for the next game but wasn’t ready.

“Ryan Ledson got a knock on his knee so he wasn’t available either.

“He should be okay, it was just contact.

“It happened on Thursday so would have been quite a quick turnaround for him to try and get the swelling out of it.”