When is it? How can I watch it? All Preston fans need to know about the FA Cup fourth round draw

Preston North End are in the hat for Monday night's FA Cup fourth round draw after their fine win at Wycombe last time out.

All you need to know as we enter the last 32 of the world's most famous cup competition can be found below.

The FA Cup fourth round draw is on Monday night.

When is the draw?

The fourth round draw is expected to take place at around 7.10pm before Brighton host Crystal Palace in the final third round tie.

Where can I watch it?

The draw is being broadcast on both BBC Two and BT Sport 2, the latter showing Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Which ball number should I be looking out for?

With 16 ties to be played in round four PNE are ball number 30.

Who could PNE face?

Plenty of the big boys are left with Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool in the hat.

At the other end of the spectrum League Two Newport County dumped out Leeds while Yeovil were amongst the other lower ranked sides to make it into round four.

Ball numbers in full

1 Sheffield United

2 Watford

3 Birmingham

4 Liverpool

5 Brighton OR Crystal Palace

6 Peterborough

7 Bournemouth OR Wigan

8 Coventry

9 Newport

10 Huddersfield

11 Yeovil

12 Nottingham Forest

13 Notts County

14 MK Dons

15 Manchester United

16 West Brom

17 Rochdale

18 Tottenham

19 Middlesbrough

20 Fleetwood OR Leicester

21 Hull

22 Cardiff OR Mansfield

23 Manchester City

24 Shrewsbury OR West Ham

25 Wolves OR Swansea

26 Stevenage OR Reading

27 Newcastle

28 Millwall

29 Southampton

30 Preston

31 Norwich OR Chelsea

32 Carlisle OR Sheffield Wednesday

When are the replays?

There are eight third round replays to be played before the final fourth round line-up is confirmed.

They will be played in the week commencing January 15, the majority on Tuesday, January 16.