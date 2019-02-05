When every Preston North End player's contract expires After a transfer window of comings, goings and new contracts we take a look at the current state of play with the PNE squad. Take a look through our gallery to see whose deal expires when. 1. Declan Rudd The goalkeeper signed a three-year contract when he returned to the club in the summer of 2017 meaning his deal expires at the end of next season. CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 2. Darnell Fisher The right back signed an improved contract in May 2018 to take him through to the summer of 2021 CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 3. Josh Earl The academy product's new contract last month means he is signed up until the summer of 2021 CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo 4. Ben Pearson The midfielder's last new deal came in October 2017 which ties him to Deepdale until the summer of 2021 CameraSport freelance Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5