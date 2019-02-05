We take a look at when all the contracts expire

When every Preston North End player's contract expires

After a transfer window of comings, goings and new contracts we take a look at the current state of play with the PNE squad.

Take a look through our gallery to see whose deal expires when.

The goalkeeper signed a three-year contract when he returned to the club in the summer of 2017 meaning his deal expires at the end of next season.

1. Declan Rudd

The right back signed an improved contract in May 2018 to take him through to the summer of 2021

2. Darnell Fisher

The academy product's new contract last month means he is signed up until the summer of 2021

3. Josh Earl

The midfielder's last new deal came in October 2017 which ties him to Deepdale until the summer of 2021

4. Ben Pearson

