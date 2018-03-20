When are Preston North End's players in action on international duty for the Republic of Ireland and Wales?

Preston North End have five players out on international duty this week.

Sean Maguire, Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan, Chris Maxwell and Billy Bodin are hoping to make a mark for their countries over the next couple of weeks.

The Lilywhites are back in action when they head to Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday, March 30.

Republic of Ireland

Maguire, Browne and Horgan are all part of the Republic of Ireland party that travels to Turkey for a friendly on Friday night, March 23. Kick-off is 5.30pm. The game is being broadcast by RTE but is not available to watch live in the UK.

Maguire appears to be Ireland’s great hope at the moment having returned from his serious hamstring injury with five goals in four games. He has just one senior cap to his name though as a late substitute in the win over Moldova back in October.

Daryl Horgan is again in the Ireland squad.

Browne has also been in fine form and again has just the one cap, coming against Mexico in June.

Horgan has struggled for to cement a spot under Neil at Deepdale this season but continues to be part of O’Neill’s plans having picked up two caps.

Wales

Bodin and Maxwell will be hoping to make their senior international debuts having been named in Ryan Giggs’ first Wales squad for the China Cup.

They play the hosts at 11.35am on Thursday with Uruguay and Czech Republic playing in the other semi-final.

There is then a final and third-place play-off on Monday. All Wales’ games are live on BBC One Wales.

For Bodin this a first call-up to the senior squad having previously represented Wales at Under-21, Under-19 and Under-17 level.

He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of dad Paul who played 23 times for Wales in the 1990s.

Maxwell faces competition between the sticks from Crystal Palace's Wayne Hennessy and Ipswich's Michael Crowe.

Youth internationals

Elsewhere, academy prospects Adam O’Reilly and Jack Armer are in action for their countries.

The former, named amongst the substitutes for the draw with Wolves at Deepdale in February, is part of the Republic of Ireland Under 17 squad for their UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers in Poland.

The Irish youngsters play Macedonia on Wednesday, March 21, Georgia on Saturday, March 24 and Poland next Tuesday, March 27.

Armer is part of the Scotland Under 17s squad for their qualifiers in Greece.

They face Greece on March 21, Norway on March 24 and Germany on March 27.