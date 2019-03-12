What Preston boss Alex Neil had to say when asked about West Brom's decision to sack Darren Moore

Preston North End boss Alex Neil was asked about West Brom's decision to sack Darren Moore at his press conference on Monday.

Speaking before Sky Sports News linked the Lilywhites manager with the job the Scot discussed Moore's departure despite his side being fourth in the Championship.

He believes the move is one that shouldn't come as a surprise in modern football.

“I’m shocked in the fact that if you look at it from where we’re standing Darren Moore has done a great job there,” said Neil.

“It looks as if their automatic promotion hopes have started to dwindle in recent weeks but they are fourth in the table and are right in the mix for the play-offs.

“But it’s just modern-day football.

“The problem you’ve got is when you take specific jobs your task is to get that team up.

“He’s still got an opportunity to do that and I think that’s where the frustration inside football will be coming from.

“If that chance had disappeared you understand that your role is going to come under scrutiny and you might get moved on.

“The powers at be at West Brom have decided it’s not going the way they hoped though and it’s up to them to make that decision.”

The PNE boss himself was dismissed by Norwich in March 2017 with the Canaries eighth in the Championship, the Carrow Road hierarchy believing their chances of an immediate return to the Premier League were slipping away.

“I knew before I went in to Norwich I needed to get them up and if I didn’t I was probably going to have to leave,” Neil said.

“Then when we came back down I knew if I didn’t get them up I was probably going to have to leave and I was proved right!

“If you go to a team that’s spending lots of money it brings a lot of pressure and a certain amount of expectancy about what you’re going to deliver and if you don’t deliver it you’re going to leave.

“Look at Gary Rowett at Stoke, he’s fallen foul of that, and there was Garry Monk at Middlesbrough last year.

“They are two guys who are considered to be promising young English managers.

“I don’t think it really matters who you are, what you are and where you’ve come from.

“If you don’t deliver what a club expects, and it is about what they expect, then you’re in trouble.”