What are the likely line-ups? Who are the key men? Swansea v Preston North End - All you need to know

Preston head to Swansea on Saturday looking to make it two out of two to start the new Championship season

Swansea opened the season with a win at Sheffield United

From players to watch to the referee, find all the essential info about Saturday's game at the Liberty Stadium below.

Likely line-ups

Swansea: Nordfeldt, Roberts, van der Hoorn, Rodon, Olsson, Fulton, Celina, Carroll, Asoro, McKay, McBurnie

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Clarke, Davies, Hughes, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Moult.

Key men

Oli McBurnie: Scotland international has been given the chance to firmly establish himself as Swansea’s main man up top. The 22-year-old scored in the opening day win at Sheffield United after nine during a loan spell at Barnsley last season.

Ben Pearson: With Swansea known for their technical abilities on the ball PNE will have to disrupt the hosts in South Wales on Saturday. Pearson, after a fine display on the opening day against QPR, will be key to helping PNE stamp their authority on the game.

In the home dugout

Graham Potter: The 43-year-old was named Swansea manager in June on a three-year contract.After a playing career which saw him play for Birmingham, Stoke, Southampton, West Brom, York and Macclesfield among others, Potter cut his management teeth in Sweden. He managed Ostersund and guided them to three promotions. Last season they faced Arsenal in the Europa League, winning 2-1 at the Emirates but bowing out on aggregate.

Referee

James Linington: The Isle of Wight referee is in charge of Preston’s clash with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday. Last season, MrLinington refereed three North End away games and they won them all – at Hull, Cardiff and Sheffield United. In his 40 games last term, he issued 140 yellow cards and only five red – four of those came in two matches. This is Mr Linington’s first game of the season, he was fourth official at Ipswich last week.

This week in PNE history

18 years ago: Preston began life back in the second tier after a 19-year absence with a 2-1 win over Grimsby at Blundell Park on August 12, 2000. Michael Appleton and Jon Macken scored for David Moyes’ men.

14 years ago: On August 11, 2004, Preston drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux. Chris Lucketti and David Healy scored in the opening 15 minutes to put North End into a 2-0 lead but a red card for Dickson Etuhu proved a game changer. Wolves scored twice against the 10 men to take a point.

8 years ago: PNE romped to a 5-0 win over Stockport in the League Cup on August 10, 2010. Callum Davidson (pen), Matty James, Paul Hayes (2) and Josh King were on target at Edgeley Park.

3 years ago: Preston beat Crewe 3-1 in the League Cup, Jordan Hugill, Will Keane and Josh Brownhill on target.