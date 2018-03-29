What are the likely line-ups? Who are the key men? Sheffield Wednesday v Preston - All you need to know

Preston are back in action after the international break at Sheffield Wednesday on Good Friday.

From likely line-ups to the referee, see below for all you need to know ahead of the Championship clash at Hillsborough.

Alan Browne and Barry Bannan in the thick of the action in the opening day meeting between the sides.

Likely line-ups

PNE (4-2-3-1): Rudd, Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Cunningham, Pearson, Gallagher, Barkhuizen, Browne, Robinson, Maguire.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Wildsmith, Venanco, Lees, Pudil, Hunt, Pelupessy, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach, Nuhiu, Joao

Key Men

Tom Lees, right, in the thick of the action against Leeds.

Alan Browne - Was rewarded for a fine season in the Preston midfield with a first senior Republic of Ireland start during the international break. Buoyed by that, will hope to kick PNE on towards the play-offs. Increasingly vital to Alex Neil’s plans.

Tom Lees - Recently made a return to the centre of defence after a long-term injury and has brought a steadiness to a backline that had begun to leak too many goals. Has made 24 appearances this season, four since coming back at the start of the month.

In the opposing dugout

Jos Luhukay - The 54-year-old Dutchman was appointed as Wednesday manager in January, succeeding Carlos Carvalhal who had left by mutual consent. His coaching career has been spent in the main in Germany, where he was head coach at FC Koln, SC Paderborn, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Augsburg, Hertha Berlin and Stuttgart. His time in charge at Stuttgart was short-lived as he fell out with the owner after only three games. Luhukay has won four of his 17 games as Wednesday boss.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay.

What he's said

"We have very deeply analysed Preston and see they are a very good team. They have very dangerous wingers and central offensive players. We have a lot of respect for Preston - at the moment they are a good team who play very well and they will give us something to worry about."

The referee

Tim Robinson - The West Sussex referee will take charge of a Preston game for the third time this season when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Mr Robinson was in charge for the 1-1 draw at Norwich in November, a game which saw a long delay when one of his assistants was injured. He was also in the middle for December’s 1-0 win against Sheffield United at Deepdale. In his 40 games this term he has shown 129 yellow cards and 11 red.

This week in PNE history

52 years ago: On March 30, 1966, North End were beaten 3-1 by Manchester United in an FA Cup replay at Old Trafford. A a crowd of more than 60,000 saw the sixth-round replay, Tony Singleton on target for North End. The first game had ended in a 1-1 draw at Deepdale.

41 years ago: Preston won 4-1 against Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale on March 29, 1977. Mark Lawrenson, John Smith, Mike Elwiss and Alex Bruce got the goals.

38 years ago: Mike Elwiss returned to PNE on loan from Crystal Palace and scored twice as Nobby Stiles’ men beat Leicester 2-1 at Filbert Street on March 29, 1980.

34 years ago: Goals from John Kelly and Steve Elliott gave PNE a 2-0 win over Newport on March 30, 1984.