What are the likely line-ups? Who are the key men? Preston v Norwich - All you need to know

Preston North End welcome Norwich to Deepdale on Saturday as the play-off race hots up.

From key men to likely line-ups and the referee, all you need to know about the big Championship clash can be found below.

Norwich City Daniel Farke

Likely line-ups

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, Pearson, Gallagher, Bodin, Browne, Barkhuizen, Robinson.

Norwich: Gunn, Reed, Hanley, Klose, Lewis, Leitner, Tettey, Vrancic, Maddison, Murphy, Srbeny.

Key men

James Maddison, right, is being watched by a number of Premier League clubs

Alan Browne - The midfielder is one of the frontrunners to be PNE’s player of the year and made it eight goals for the season in the win over QPR last time out. Energy, work ethic and increasing quality in the final third will be vital if North End are to make the top six.

James Maddison - The 21-year-old creative midfielder has come of age this season, scoring 15 goals and being nominated for the EFL Young Player of the Year award. Was on target in the 1-1 draw with North End at Carrow Road back in November with a free-kick.

In the visiting dugout

Daniel Farke - The 41-year-old German was appointed as Norwich head coach last May. He was named in succession to Alex Neil who was sacked two months earlier – Alan Irvine holding the fort as caretaker until the end of the season. Farke spent much of his playing career as a striker with SV Lippstadt and later held the roles of coach and sporting director there. Prior to getting the job at Carrow Road, Farke was coach of Borussia Dortmund II – Dortmund’s reserve side. His grandad played for Dortmund in the 1950s.

The referee

Geoff Eltringham - The County Durham official will take charge of a Preston game for the fifth time this season when Norwich visit Deepdale. Mr Eltringham was in the middle for the visit to Derby in August, the Boxing Day clash at Barnsley, January’s win at Nottingham Forest and most recently, last month’s 2-1 win over Bristol City at Deepdale. In that game, he showed a red card to Aden Flint for an elbow on Greg Cunningham. That was one of only three red cards he has shown this term.

This week in PNE history

64 years ago: On April 19, 1954, Preston won 6-2 against Tottenham at White Hart Lane in a First Division clash. Dennis Hatsell netted a hat-trick, with Bobby Foster, Angus Morrison and Jimmy Baxter on target.

55 years ago: North End beat Swansea 6-3 at Deepdale on April 20, 1963. Alex Dawson struck a hat-trick, Nobby Lawton, Jim Smith and an own goal completing the scoring.

44 years ago: On April 20, 1974, North End won 2-0 against Bolton at Burnden Park thanks to goals from Mike Elwiss and John Bird.

31 years ago: Preston beat Crewe 2-1 at Deepdale on April 20, 1987, to move them with within a victory of promotion, something they achieved five days later. John Thomas and Gary Brazil scored the goals to see off Crewe.