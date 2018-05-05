What are the likely line-ups? Who are the key men? Preston v Burton - All you need to know

Preston North End and Burton meet on the final day with both sides needing to win for very different reasons.

From likely line-ups to key men and the referee, all you need to know about Sunday’s Championship clash at Deepdale can be found below.

Likely line-ups

PNE: Rudd, Fisher, Huntington, Davies, Cunningham, Pearson, Browne, Barkhuizen, Harrop, Robinson, Maguire.

Burton: Bywater, Brayford, Naylor, McFadzean, Turner, Davenport, Akins, Murphy, Akpan, Sordell, Boyce

Key men

Josh Harrop - The midfielder was handed a first start since January at Sheffield United and did his cause no harm. This game could be cagey with plenty on the line and the former Manchester United man looks likely to be tasked with opening up the Brewers.

Liam Boyce - The Brewers’ record signing missed the first seven months of the season with an ACL injury, and only now are his team truly realising just what they were missing. The striker scored crucial goals in the recent wins over Derby and Sunderland.

In the opposing dugout

Nigel Clough - The 52-year-old will be trying to steer Burton out of the relegation zone when he brings his side to Deepdale on Sunday. Operating on the Championship’s smallest budget, Clough has managed to give the Brewers a fighting chance of staying up when just a few weeks ago, all looked lost. Clough’s first job as a manager was at Burton, where he served them for a decade. He went on to manage Derby – like his dad had done – and Sheffield United, before returning to Burton in December 2015.

The referee

Andy Madley - The West Yorkshire official is in charge of PNE’s big clash with Burton Albion on Sunday. Mr Madley has taken charge of many North End games in the last few seasons, including the play-off final at Wembley three years ago. This is the fourth time he will have refereed the Lilywhites this season. He was in the middle for the home win against Reading in August, the reverse fixture with the Royals last month, and November’s 3-0 defeat at Ipswich. This is his 42nd game of the season.

This week in PNE history

47 years ago: Preston beat Rotherham 3-0 on May 4, 1971, to clinch the Third Division title, more than 28,000 packing into Deepdale to see Alan Spavin (2) and Clive Clark deliver victory. They had won promotion three days earlier against Fulham at Craven Cottage and it was the London side who they pipped for the title.

37 years ago: On May 6, 1981, North End won 2-1 against Derby at the Baseball Ground but it could not prevent them being relegated. Alex Bruce netted both goals, however Cardiff beat the drop at PNE’s expense after holding out for a 0-0 draw against champions West Ham.

22 years ago: Preston were presented with the Third Division title after a 2-0 win over Exeter, Andy Saville and Steve Wilkinson scoring.