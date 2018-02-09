What are the likely line-ups? Who are the key men? Brentford v Preston - All you need to know

Preston North End will look to keep up the pressure on the Championship play-off places at Brentford on Saturday.

From the likely line-ups to the key men, all you need to know about tomorrow’s game is below.

Brentford's Ryan Woods.

Likely line-ups

Brentford (4-3-3)

Bentley, Dalsgaard, Mepham, Bjelland, Barbet, Woods, Mokotjo, Sawyers, Watkins, Maupay, Jozefzoon

Preston (4-2-3-1)

Brentford boss Dean Smith.

Rudd, Fisher, Clarke, Huntington, Cunningham, Welsh, Johnson, Bodin, Browne, Barkhuizen, Robinson.

Key men

Callum Robinson

Jordan Whogill? Robinson has slotted in well leading the line after PNE’s top scorer left for West Ham on deadline day. Having taken time to adapt under Alex Neil, the 23-year-old looks at home at the head of a more fluid North End frontline.

Ryan Woods

The former Shrewsbury man is a key cog in Brentford’s passing approach. A deep-lying midfielder, the 23-year-old keeps things simple and makes Dean Smith’s side tick. Last year’s player of the year for the Bees and a top Championship talent.

In the opposing dugout

Dean Smith

Brentford appointed the 46-year-old as manager in November 2015 after being impressed with the job he had done at Walsall. A few weeks earlier he had turned down the chance to manage Rotherham, however the vacancy at Griffin Park proved too good to resist. Smith had managed Walsall for four years and before that had been head of youth at the Bescot Stadium. As a player, Smith started his career at Walsall and went on to play for Hereford, Leyton Orient and Sheffield Wednesday.

Referee

Simon Hooper

The Wiltshire official will be in charge of Preston’s visit to Brentford tomorrow. It is the second time Mr Hooper has refereed PNE this season, having been in the middle for the 0-0 draw with Bolton in November. The season before, he oversaw PNE’s wins over Bournemouth, Bristol City and Brighton, as well as the Gentry Day defeat at Fulham. Last week, Mr Hooper took charge of his first Premier League game this term – Newcastle’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

This week in PNE history

61 years ago: Preston beat Newcastle 2-1 at St James’ Park on February 9, 1957. Tom Finney and Sammy Taylor were on target in front of a crowd of more than 43,000.

56 years ago: Goals from Alan Spavin and Jim Smith gave PNE a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on February 9, 1962.

36 years ago: On February 9, 1982, North End won 3-2 at Huddersfield. Alex Bruce scored twice and Steve Elliott got the other in the clash at Leeds Road.

21 years ago: Preston beat Rotherham 1-0 at Deepdale in the Second Division thanks to a goal from David Reeves.

15 years ago: PNE won 2-1 against Millwall at Deepdale on February 8, 2003. Eddie Lewis and Lee Cartwright scored.