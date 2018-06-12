West Ham and AFC Fylde friendlies for PNE

Preston North End have announced pre-season friendly games against West Ham United and AFC Fylde.

The Lilywhites will make their first visit to Mill Farm to take on National League outfit AFC Fylde on Saturday, July 14.

AFC Fylde's Mill Farm ground

On Saturday, July 21 Alex Neil's men will host West Ham at Deepdale, that likely to see a Deepdale return for Jordan Hugill who North End sold to the Hammers for £9.5m in January.

North End now have four friendlies lined-up for the build-up to the new campaign, with the annual clash with Bamber Bridge (July 7) and a home game against Burnley (July 23) already announced.

There are still potentially a couple of dates to fill in the friendly schedule.

The PNE squad return to Springfields for pre-season training on June 28.