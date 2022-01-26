West Bromwich Albion v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Ryan Ledson starts, Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer on the bench

Brad Potts, Andrew Hughes and Ryan Ledson came into the side in place of Tom Barkhuizen (injured), Joe Rafferty (bench) and Daniel Johnson (international duty).

It is expected that Potts will play at right wing-back, with Hughes resuming his spot on the left side of the back three - Greg Cunningham moving out to left wing-back.

Ledson got the nod to partner Alan Browne in midfield.

New loan signing Cameron Archer was named among the substitutes, with PNE boss Lowe keeping faith with Emil Riis and Ched Evans up front.

There was no Matthew Olosunde in the matchday squad, the American having been a first-half substitute at Swansea last Saturday.

West Bromwich left former PNE loanee keeper Sam Johnstone out of their team, with Jordan Hugill not involved either.

Callum Robinson and Jayson Molumby were on the bench.

WBA: Button, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley, Townsend, Reach, Mowatt, Livermore, Diangana, Grant, Phillips. Subs: Palmer, Robinson, Molumby, Clarke, Gardner-Hickman, Faal, Fellows

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Ledson, Cunningham, Riis, Evans. Subs: Ripley, Lindsay, McCann, Maguire, Sinclair, Archer, Rafferty.