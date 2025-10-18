Preston North End's Michael Smith celebrates scoring | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Preston North End fell to a 2-1 defeat at West Brom on Saturday afternoon.

The Hawthorns has been far from a happy hunting ground for the Lilywhites over the years - one Cameron Archer inspired evening aside. This time around, though, PNE headed into the clash with confidence high and legs fresh, following a strong start to the season and the October international break.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom made two changes to his starting XI, with Alfie Devine and Milutin Osmajic replacing Ali McCann and Daniel Jebbison in the side. Captain Ben Whiteman was the first to work Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, with a couple of dipping efforts from range.

At the other end, Samuel Iling Junior’s strike had to be charged down after neat wing play; Alex Mowatt also took aim from distance but sent his effort off target. Mid way through the half, having settled into the contest nicely, North End loan man Harrison Armstrong then saw a big penalty appeal waved away.

There were few complaints on the pitch after referee Andrew Kitchen opted against pointing to the spot; Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer the man to escape punishment for the Baggies. Another key moment then came along for Preston, only for Milutin Osmajic to be denied by Griffiths after racing through on goal.

The visitors, backed by two thousand away supporters, had made a promising start to proceedings but Ryan Mason’s men grew into the half, on home soil. Mikey Johnston inflicted pain on PNE back in January and with half time approaching - after a period of Baggies pressure - he sent a 25 yard piledriver soaring into the top left corner.

Heckingbottom’s side made a similarly positive start to the second half. When the chance to pull the trigger did come along, though, the execution eluded North End - Lewis Dobbin and Devine both sliced efforts off target. And just after the hour, West Brom again showed them how it is done.

Whiteman felt he was fouled on half-way but play continued, with Isaac Price the man to finish off a lethal Albion counter-attack. The Northern Ireland international picked the ball up on the left of Preston’s box and bent a beauty into the top right corner. From there, the Lilywhites had a mountain to climb.

Give up they did not; the performance level of both teams hadn’t been dissimilar but far superior shooting had the Baggies in control. Heckingbottom made a quadruple change swiftly after Albion’s second and three of PNE’s substitutes combined, to restore hope heading into the closing stages.

Mads Frokjaer played a delicate pass through to Daniel Jebbison, who took one touch before picking out strike partner Michael Smith - the number 24 made no mistake with his first time finish from 12 yards. PNE pushed for a point but the home side came through nine minutes of injury time, to inflict a second defeat of the season.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Small (Offiah 68’), Whiteman (c), Armstrong (McCann 68’), Vukcevic (Jebbison 68’), Devine (Frokjaer 75’), Dobbin, Osmajic (Smith 68’) PNE unused subs: Walton, Lindsay, Carroll, Thordarson.