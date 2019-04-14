Preston had an afternoon to forget on Gentry Day at the Hawthorns

West Brom 4 Preston 1 - PNE player ratings

Preston North End were second best to West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns yesterday.

Here are the PNE player ratings from the 4-1 defeat.

PNE's starman. Made half-a-dozen saves to prevent WBA running-up a bigger margin of victory.

1. Decaln Rudd 7

Not a lot got down his side of the pitch, with the hosts tending to go down the left. Linked well with Nmecha at times in the second half.

2. Darnell Fisher 6

Had his hands full with the hosts attack and it wasnt the best of days for the North End back line in general.

3. Jordan Storey 6

Caught out by Brunts ball into the box for the first goal, allowing Gayle to spin off him. A rare off day.

4. Ben Davies 5

