WEEKEND BETTING: What are Preston North End’s odds to win at Hull City?

Betsid’s Joe Whitaker on the best bets this weekend.

Alex Neil’s Preston North End had a great result just before the international break and the mood will have lifted a little around the training ground.

Fancy a flutter this weekend?

The players put to bed any suggestion they weren’t behind the manager with the 4-0 win over Wigan and this trip to Hull is a winnable one for North End, especially with Sean Maguire pushing for a start.

The 9/1 on a 2-1 away win looks like a good way to go.

The lunchtime kick-off sees Manchester United travel to west London to face a Chelsea side growing in character under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

The first fixture Jose Mourinho looks out for at the start of the season has come earlier than he would have liked, given the start his side have had.

Did their comeback against Newcastle simply cover over the cracks?

One thing is for sure, should they fall behind again they will struggle to come back tomorrow.

They look very unsure of the system at the back and are desperately missing a leader in the back four.

I can see a resounding win for the home side and yet more pressure on Mourinho once again. The 12/1 on a 3-1 home win at betsid.com looks tempting, whilst Eden Hazard to have a good day at the office and score two or more at 5/1 is also worth a go in my opinion.

Another tasty encounter across the capital sees Spurs travel to neighbours West Ham for what isn’t a straightforward win by any stretch.

The Hammers are finally starting to feel at home in their new surroundings this season and I fancy them to get something here again. The draw at 11/4 looks a good price to me.

We have a superb action-packed Champions Day card at Ascot to get stuck into, with a host of short-priced favourites looking hard to take on for the bookies. The tough and classy stayer Stradivarius kicks off proceedings in the first race at 1:25, priced around Evens.

It’s hard to see it getting beaten though Aiden O’Brien’s three-year-old challenger Flag of Honour has done nothing wrong in Ireland this season. Priced around 9/4 it could prove to be the value, especially if more rain should arrive.

My nap of the day comes in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3:15) where the lightly raced winner of this year’s Lincoln, Addeybb lines up at around 8/1, against a tough field headed by the Eclipse winner Roaring Lion at 9/4.

The selection found the company too hot in the Lockinge, though firm ground was against him that day. Should he get that bit of cut I feel it is an each way price to get on board with!

As always, please enjoy the weekend and keep your punting fun! Joe