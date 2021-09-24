Weekend betting: Preston North End backed to beat the Blues!
Local betting expert Joe Whitaker casts his eye over the weekend’s sporting action in the Championship, Premier League and horseracing
I fancy Preston North End to go and get at Birmingham from the off this weekend.
And at 11/4 they look a big price for the three points, whilst a 2-1 away win at 12/1, and Ben Whiteman to score first at 14/1, are all tempting.
Elsewhere, a weekend that looks straightforward enough for punters lays ahead though avoiding that potential banana skin is always the key.
Manchester United are back in action at Old Trafford after getting dumped out of the League Cup by West Ham in midweek.
Whilst they are a club that tend to love winning any trophy, I can’t see them being too upset about it and will undoubtedly be itching to get back to business in the league.
I fancy them to see off an Aston Villa side that have conceded a few from set-pieces this season and at 4/11 the Red Devils just about look value for the accas.
Everton are another side who didn’t book their place in the fourth round Carabao Cup draw, and whilst I think Rafa Benitez would have enjoyed a cup run, he would rather have three points here at home to a Norwich side who are looked at as this seasons low hanging fruit.
At 3/5 I think the Toffees are worthy of going on the list.
To round off the weekend treble I will have to go with Leeds at home to West Ham.
This looks a great game on paper, no whilst West Ham did rest several players in midweek, I think they could come unstuck here against a Leeds side who will be fired up in front of a packed Elland Road.
At 7/4 they don’t look a bad price to me. That makes the treble up to a tasty 5/1.
It’s a decent card at Newmarket, with the Middle Park Stakes (15:00), where Ismael Mohammed’s ZAIN CLAUDETTE (right) is in fine form and could take all the beating having seen off decent company at Ascot and York this season.