Weekend betting: Preston North End backed to beat the Blues!

I fancy Preston North End to go and get at Birmingham from the off this weekend.

And at 11/4 they look a big price for the three points, whilst a 2-1 away win at 12/1, and Ben Whiteman to score first at 14/1, are all tempting.

Elsewhere, a weekend that looks straightforward enough for punters lays ahead though avoiding that potential banana skin is always the key.

Ben Whiteman can be backed at 14/1 as first goalscorer at St Andrew’s

Manchester United are back in action at Old Trafford after getting dumped out of the League Cup by West Ham in midweek.

Whilst they are a club that tend to love winning any trophy, I can’t see them being too upset about it and will undoubtedly be itching to get back to business in the league.

I fancy them to see off an Aston Villa side that have conceded a few from set-pieces this season and at 4/11 the Red Devils just about look value for the accas.

Everton are another side who didn’t book their place in the fourth round Carabao Cup draw, and whilst I think Rafa Benitez would have enjoyed a cup run, he would rather have three points here at home to a Norwich side who are looked at as this seasons low hanging fruit.

At 3/5 I think the Toffees are worthy of going on the list.

To round off the weekend treble I will have to go with Leeds at home to West Ham.

This looks a great game on paper, no whilst West Ham did rest several players in midweek, I think they could come unstuck here against a Leeds side who will be fired up in front of a packed Elland Road.

At 7/4 they don’t look a bad price to me. That makes the treble up to a tasty 5/1.