Weekend betting: PNE can bank on Bodin

ValueBet’s Joe Whitaker takes a look at the weekend’s action.

Preston North End are a bookies’ dream at the moment, winning away games and drawing games they should be winning at home.

I think Hull is a huge test for them today in terms of their end-of-season aspirations. You don’t get anywhere if you can’t put two wins together. I think they will do this today, and I fancy Billy Bodin to score again after his first on Tuesday night. He can be backed at 7/1 to open the scoring.

I always think of February in the football season as ‘moving month’, a bit like the Saturday in a golf tournament.

If you have a bad February it tends to snuff out a lot of good work done in the previous half of the season.

Likewise if you have a good one you can suddenly find your team in a position which looked unlikely.

The January window is done and the manager now has a new selection dilemma with new faces to mix in.

I was taken back slightly by West Bromwich Albion’s loan signing of Liverpool’s out-of-favour striker Daniel Sturridge.

It looks a great bit of business, and with Jay Rodriguez on form, the Baggies now have two forwards playing for a place in the England squad in Russia this summer.

So I expect some goals coming from The Hawthorns today and West Bromwich to beat a struggling Southampton side at 7/4 looks good value.

Another Midlands club I feel look good for a home win is Leicester City who welcome a resurgent Swansea City side.

It may seem madness to go against a team who have beaten Arsenal and Liverpool at home recently, though it’s a different ask to make it another win away from home against a side dangerous on the counter like Leicester.

They are only 4/7 though I feel Claude Puel will have them fired up for three points today and put the Swans in their place.

Another home side today playing without fear is Bournemouth, fresh from handing out a lesson to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

They are a young side full of confidence and I can’t see Paul Lambert’s Stoke coming away with anything. At 21/20, to get better than even money is a price too good to turn down for me.

The treble pays 8/1 and I feel it represents a realistic chance of some Saturday profit for the punters amongst you!

As always bet to your pocket and keep it fun folks.

