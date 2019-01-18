Weekend betting column: What are Preston North End’s chances at QPR?

32Red’s betting expert Jack Milner takes a look at this weekend’s Lilywhites’ trip to Loftus Road plus the best of the Premier League programme.

Preston battled bravely to earn a deserved point last weekend, drawing 1-1 with Swansea City at Deepdale, as Alex Neil continues to get the most out of his injury-hit squad.

Have a bet with 32Red this weekend

Jayden Stockley was led the line up front after his recent switch from Exeter and, with no Josh Harrop or Louis Moult, he looks a massive price at 8/1 to break the deadlock when Preston travel to QPR on Saturday.

Preston are 3/1 to win at Loftus Road. However, if they are to leave the capital with a much needed three points then they are likely to have conceded at the back and they warrant supporting at 6/1 to win and both teams to score.

In the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s honeymoon continues in earnest at Old Trafford, with Manchester United passing their most difficult test under the former hot-shot’s stewardship, beating Spurs 1-0 at Wembley last weekend.

Momentum is building with the Red Devils and whilst the Premier League title may be out of their reach this season, they could potentially still be en route to silverware under the ‘Baby-Faced Assassin’ with 32Red making them 8/1 for FA Cup success and 33/1 for Champions League success.

Solksjaer famously netted United’s winner in their miraculous Champions League success in 1999. Will history repeat itself one June 1? This season’s final, 20 years on from United’s 2-1 defeat of Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp, will once again be in staged in Spain and, providing United can better PSG in first round of the knockout stages, they must boast serious claims.

David de Gea has been pivotal to United’s season, named man of the match after a serious of sensational saves at the weekend, but likely to have a considerably less workload when Brighton travel to the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday. United 1/4 favourites with 32Red, the visitors 10/1 and 5/1 to leave with a point.

Nobody has more Premier League hat-tricks in the last few years than Spurs’ striker Harry Kane. However, his injury in that Wembley defeat sees him drift out to 8/1 to be the Premier League’s top scorer this season. Kane should miss around six weeks, which sees Mo Salah shorten to 6/4 with 32Red to be the top-flight’s leading marksman for a second successive season.

Salah netted the solitary goal in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Brighton last weekend and should continue his fine run of form in front of goal when Crystal Palace travel to Anfield on Saturday, the Reds 1/5 favourties to gain another three points, the visitors 18/1 and the draw 6/1.

Eyes will be on Leeds when Marcelo Bielsa’s side travel to Stoke after a controversial week for the West Yorkshire side. They were magnificent in last week’s 2-0 defeat of Derby and are 7/5 to better Stoke, the hosts 2/1 and the draw 5/2.