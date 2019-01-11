Weekend betting column: What are PNE’s odds for the game against Swansea?

32Red’s betting expert Jack Milner takes a look at this weekend’s Premier League programme with all the latest odds

Preston continued their poor run of form at the weekend, crashing out of the cup with a 3-1 defeat to Doncaster at Deepdale.

New PNE keeper Connor Ripley

North End boss Alex Neil has been quick to react however, with keeper Connor Ripley becoming PNE’s fourth signing in the January transfer window.

He could make his Lilywhites debut when Swansea travel to Deepdale this weekend.

Ripley joins fellow new recruits Josh Ginnelly, Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts in a much-changed squad for boss Alex Neil to pick from.

And 32Red make his youngsters 7/5 to beat Swansea on Saturday; the visitors 2/1 and the draw 12/5.

The Lilywhites are winless in their last five games in all competitions but look a fair price to pick up a much needed three points.

Preston have kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games and, with their problems at the back, look a good price at 7/2 to win and both teams to score, and 8/1 with 32Red to win by the 2-1 correct score.

Meanwhile, Manchester City marched on towards further trophies with comfortable victories in both the League Cup and FA Cup during the last week.

And 32Red have cut Pep Guardiola’s side to 33/1 to complete a famous Quadruple this season. They brushed aside Burton 9-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final midweek, and are the ½ favourites to be lifting silverware aloft at Wembley in the Spring.

They remain the 3/1 favourites for the Champions League, the 5/2 market leaders for the FA Cup and now as short as 11/8 to successfully retain their Premier League title after last week’s 2-1 defeat of Liverpool.

City host Wolves on Monday, the visitors buoyed after dumping Jurgen Klopp’s side out of the cup on Monday.

Wolves were cut to 16/1 from 66s for cup success after Monday’s heroics and will need to produce another ‘upset’ to get anything from City when travelling north on Monday; Wolves 14/1, City 1/5 and the draw 7s.

Gabriel Jesus netted four in City’s 9-0 defeat of Burton and it will be fascinating to see what tinkering Guardiola does. Should he start then Jesus would be a very tasty price at 4/1 to break the deadlock, and likewise 11/10 to score anytime in a City win.

Whilst that fixture appears a little one-sided, it is quite the opposite at Wembley where interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives bidding to maintain his 100% record since replacing Jose Mourinho in the Manchester United hot-seat. The Red Devils’ boss has been a breath of fresh air and 32Red make United a 5/2 chance to beat Spurs at Wembley on Sunday; Mauricio Pochettino’s side the even money favourites and the draw 9/4.

Spurs made a massive leap towards a Wembley final with their midweek 1-0 defeat of Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

Harry Kane remains pivotal, winning and scoring the penalty that helped them win midweek, and he is the 7/2 favourite to break the deadlock at Wembley.

It looks difficult to predict Sunday’s outcome however, goals appear likely and the ‘both teams to score’ bet looks banker material at 4/7, whilst the 2-2 scoreline looks over-priced at 12/1.