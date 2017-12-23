Weekend betting column: Bank on PNE!

ValueBet’s Joe Whitaker takes a look at the weekend’s fixtures as Preston North End host Nottingham Forest

PNE welcome Nottingham Forest to Deepdale for another winnable home game.

They haven’t conceded at home since the Aston Villa game on November 1, and the defence once again looks solid. Back us to win 1-0 again for the third home game on the trot at 7/1.

United's Marcus Rashford tries to get the better of Bristol City's ex-PNE defender Bailey Wright

Meanwhile, it has been an unhappy December so far for Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

They appeared to wimp out of the Manchester derby a fortnight ago, and although they have twice won since – against Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion – they got turned over by Championship side Bristol City in the League Cup in midweek.

It’s times like this a club needs leaders and I feel Manchester United have been pushed to a decent price to win at Leicester this evening.

They can be backed at 5/6 and I fancy them to go and get the win to steady the ship.

Goals will most probably be on the menu with Leicester coming forward to have a go and this could favour the away side with the pace of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on the counter-attack being dangerous.

Another side I backed last week and will continue to do so is West Ham at home to Newcastle United.

It’s amazing what a couple of wins can do in the top flight and after a decent 3-0 victory at Stoke, the Hammers faithful are back on board, which will make a huge difference at home.

Newcastle are struggling to shut the door at the back, especially on their travels, so West Ham again look a good bet at 11/10.

To complete a Saturday treble I have gone for Crystal Palace to bag a massive three points away to struggling Swansea.

The form you take into the festive period is vital and Roy Hodgson has transformed one-time Manchester United flop Wilfried Zaha, along with Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend, and got them showing the kind of form they are capable of.

The Swans have sacked their manager once again and you have to ask where do they go now? Paul Clement always looked a dubious appointment to me and it is funny how clubs are now turning once again to proven British managers such as David Moyes, Sam Allardyce and Hodgson.

With Palace also better than evens at 6/4 they look like good value to me.

The treble pays 8/1 so if you fancy joining me for a nice festive flutter get on board!

Premier League treble: Man Utd, Palace and West Ham – 8/1

For all the latest odds go to www.valuebetpreston.com