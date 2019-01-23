Wednesday’s Premier League LIVE: Rafa Benitez threatens to leave at end of season | Arsenal want Man United star | Chelsea eye up Napoli star Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Arsenal want a Manchester United defender on loan and Maurizio Sarri plans to raid his former club for a highly-rated defender. Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.Refresh for updates Eric Bailly is a target for Arsenal Preston North End LIVE: Alex Neil's pre-match press conference, Stoke build-up, January transfer window latest, Championship updates and more