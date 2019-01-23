Wednesday’s Premier League LIVE: Man City seek Mendy cover | Higuain won’t face Tottenham | Guardiola wants German on loan | Wilfried Zaha linked with move away from Crystal Palace | Arsenal won’t replace Bellerin | Man United want Dutch star | Rafa Benitez threatens to leave at end of season | Arsenal want Man United star | Chelsea eye up Napoli star

Arsenal want a Manchester United defender on loan and Maurizio Sarri plans to raid his former club for a highly-rated defender.

Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.

Refresh for updates

Eric Bailly is a target for Arsenal

Eric Bailly is a target for Arsenal