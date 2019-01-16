Wednesday’s Premier League LIVE: Gareth Bale to Manchester United due to Brexit | Liverpool ace to Rangers | Manchester United prepare move for Dutch winger | Christian Eriksen has sights set on Real Madrid move | Chelsea increase bid for Argentine midfielder
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
Midfielder could leave Manchester United, Celtic boss wanted by Leicester and Chelsea hit snag in selling Alvaro Morata.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.