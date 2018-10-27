"We were the side most likely to win": Rotherham boss Paul Warne on draw with Preston

Rotherham boss Paul Warne at Deepdale on Saturday
Rotherham boss Paul Warne felt his side were the more likely winners in the closing stages at Deepdale on Saturday.

Tom Barkhuizen gave Preston a 39th-minute lead but an improved second-half performance from the visitors saw Michael Smith equalise on 55 minutes, the game ultimately ended 1-1.

The sides sit on the same number of Championship points, 14, with PNE 20th and Rotherham a place below them.

"I was disappointed with the first half,” said Warne.

“I thought we took too many chances in the middle of the pitch which I told them not to, and we weren't forceful enough and quick enough.

"I asked them to play in a different way in the second half and they definitely did that - if nothing else this group has got unbelievable character.

"After we rode the initial storm, I thought we were really in the game and were the side most likely to win."