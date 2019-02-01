"We should have won": Alex Neil's verdict on Preston North End's 0-0 draw with Derby County

Preston North End boss Alex Neil felt his side did more than enough to pick up all three points in their 0-0 draw with Derby County.

The Lilywhites controlled large parts of the game at Deepdale on Friday night but couldn’t find a way through as their unbeaten Championship run moved to four games.

“I thought it was a really good performance,” said Neil.

“For the first 35 minutes we were in control of the game.

“Credit to Derby I then thought it swayed it their favour. Our use of the ball at times was just a bit lacking.

“The ball went up to Jayden Stockley and he found it difficult against two centre backs and we needed to commit another man forwards.

“At half time I brought Brad Potts inside and moved Paul Gallagher out wide and went with two running 10s with Alan Browne and it worked really well and we were dominant.

“It was just a case of whether we could get the first goal and I felt we would have won the game if we’d got it.

“I don’t think there’s any doubts from anyone watching the game that we should have won the game.”