‘We’ll have a go at them’: Tommy Spurr says Preston will take game to Wolves

Tommy Spurr insists Preston are ready to take the game to league leaders Wolves when they visit Deepdale on Saturday.

Nuno Espírito Santo’s men are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship and look set for a return to the top flight come the end of the season.

North End ran them close at Molineux however in a lively 3-2 defeat for Alex Neil’s side which saw Alan Browne sent off late on.

With the visiting fans already having sold out of their 5,600 allocation, another excellent spectacle is expected this weekend with PNE three points shy of the top six in seventh.

“Anyone that knows us as a group and knows the gaffer, knows we’ll have a go at them and it won’t be an easy game for them,” said Spurr.

“I’m sure they’ll know they’ve been in a game afterwards. We’re going in looking to win the game. They’ll be aware of that as well. They’re coming to our ground.

“Hopefully we can get after them at the weekend and put a dent in their title hopes.

“We’ll do our work on them this week with the gaffer and the lads will carry out exactly what he says.”

With Tom Clarke and Ben Davies both unavailable, Spurr returned to the Preston side after a long spell on the sidelines in the 1-1 draw at Brentford on Saturday, partnering Paul Huntington in the heart of the defence.

“It’s been a frustrating four months,” said the 30-year-old, who tore the medial ligament in his left knee.

“It was good firstly to get back fit and then to get a game under my belt is a real positive.

“Surprisingly I felt alright. Adrenaline takes over and when you think you might not last the full game you manage to get through it.

“Obviously I didn’t feel as I quite did before but it’s my first game in four months and I was never going to feel 100 per cent but I thought I managed to do well and contribute to a positive result for the team, especially after going down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes which was tough.

“We know we’ve got lads that dig in together and can grind out a result when we need to.

“I was glad that the gaffer showed faith in me and we managed as a group to defend well.”

Spurr could have marked his return with a goal only to see a header ruled out for a marginal offside in the first half.

“It looks like I was level or maybe just onside more than anything,” he said.

“It’s a bit disappointing but sometimes you get them and sometimes you don’t.”

“I don’t know if the linesman has got confused about who has headed the ball in but it’s a tough one.

“Hopefully we’ll get a bit more luck towards the end of the season.”