Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rooney's Plymouth Argyle host PNE on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End captain Ben Whiteman will be looking to inflict defeat on one of his footballing heroes this weekend.

The Lilywhites head to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship, after picking up four points from the home encounters with Norwich City and Coventry City. Whiteman was back in action on Tuesday night after his one-game suspension and will hope to keep his place for the Home Park clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in the home dugout will be someone Whiteman idolised growing up. That is, of course, Wayne Rooney - who took charge of Argyle back in May. The Mancunian is a huge Manchester United supporter and isn’t surprised to see Rooney’s determination to make it as a manager.

“Yeah, obviously growing up a big red he was there when we were flying,” said Whiteman. “At this moment in time it is not going too well but yeah, a massive idol. He is obviously taking his chance now in management and I am looking forward to coming up against him.

“I think it is in you. I think you can sort of see the players who want to become managers. I think money is obviously irrelevant in that situation. He’s had a fantastic career and earned fantastic amounts, but once it is in you I think it’s very hard to shake off - regardless of fortunes.”

On the long trip to Home Park and the PNE fans, Whiteman added: “We are not stupid, we know how far it is and how expensive football is becoming now. Yeah, that will 100 per cent be reiterated before the game - the journey the fans have made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will make sure of that and hopefully put on a performance that can justify the expense of travelling. I think (the bond) was always there. It sometimes did get a bit muddled up, but we have always been massively appreciative of the fans and the lengths they go to. It’s a long way this weekend and I am sure we will make it worthwhile for them.”