PNE signed the Watford man on loan in the mid-season transfer window

Ryan Porteous is thoroughly enjoying his time at Preston North End but also looking no further than his loan spell at Deepdale.

After injury to Jordan Storey in late January, the Lilywhites swooped in for the Watford centre-back and wrapped up a deal swiftly. He has since made eight appearances for Paul Heckingbottom’s side and opened his account for the club in last weekend’s win over Portsmouth.

“The lads have been brilliant,” said Porteous, after the 2-1 victory at Deepdale. “When I was joining, I spoke to the manager briefly and spoke to big Linds. I picked up the phone straight away and wanted to get an idea of what the club was like.

“Obviously, the lads, and I knew the gaffer already so I didn't need much convincing on that front. But he'd sold the club to me within a five, ten minute phone call. I knew what I was coming into but the lads have obviously made me feel really welcome and I've settled in nicely.”

Porteous had to sit out of the FA Cup clashes with Wycombe Wanderers and Burnley, having already represented Watford in the competition. But, he’s started seven of the eight league games and racked up 617 minutes for PNE. On the whole, he’s content with how he’s performed for North End.

“Yeah, I think results needed to be better,” said Porteous. “Obviously, I want to be playing the best I can be but it’s more about results. I've come in to bring Preston short-term success and put myself in the best possible position to be ready for these internationals that are coming up.

“I think I've done that in terms of getting the appropriate game time, playing at the same level I had been at the start of the season. I think my performance levels have been a little bit more consistent to the start of the season, but it's all about points and I'm just glad we've got three points on the board.”

“I wasn’t going to gamble and sit around there.”

In his first interview with the media after signing from Watford, the 25-year-old’s passion for Scotland - and pride at representing his country - very much came across. Porteous has been named in Steve Clarke’s latest squad for the Nations League double header against Greece.

“Yeah, I don't think I've missed a camp since before the last Euros,” said Porteous. “It's been a good three or four years now of constantly being there at Scotland. I didn't want that to change so I wasn't going to gamble and sit around at Watford.

“It's a club where you don't know what's going to happen from one day to the next. It's not a bad thing, just the way the club is run. I wasn't going to gamble and sit around there. I wanted to put myself in the best possible position and obviously bring Preston success as well.”

Porteous’ move to PNE came as somewhat of a surprise given his regular football for Watford, ever since his move from Hibernian in January 2023. He is under contract at Vicarage Road until 2027 and was honest when asked if staying at Preston beyond this season is something he’s thinking about at the moment.

“It's not on my mind,” said Porteous. “I know it's cliche to say that you're taking it game by game and all that but literally, my goals were to come and play for Preston - the best I possibly can for them - and put myself in the best possible position in Steve Clarke's eyes.

“I know, as a gaffer, that he has put a lot of trust in me and that he wants his players to be out playing regularly. I've done that, so I'm looking forward to going away now.”

