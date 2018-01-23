WATCH: When our reporter stepped in the ring to help Isaac Lowe prepare for his British title fight

Isaac Lowe stepped in the ring with an unusual sparring partner on Monday.

Morecambe's Westgate Warrior is building up to his big British title fight against champion Ryan Walsh on the undercard of George Groves and Chris Eubank's all-British superfight at the Manchester Arena on February 17.

Isaac Lowe gets stuck in during training with reporter Adam Lord.

When I suggested heading over to his Doncaster training base at Freedom ABC to conduct some pre-fight interviews I didn't realise I'd be putting my health at risk.

After 10 rounds on the pads with trainer Jimmy Harrington, Lowe fancied a different challenge so the body bag was handed over and I felt the English and Commonwealth featherweight champion's power.

He certainly packs a punch, pardon the pun, even though the 24-year-old insisted he was only operating at 70 per cent.

With such top preparation, Lowe also having shared rounds with Northern Irish star and two-weight world champion Carl Frampton, he is confident of making more Lancaster and Morecambe sporting history next month.

"We're making more history on February 17," he said.

"The British belt is coming back home and then I'm bringing big fights to Morecambe.

"Your support means everything."