WATCH: Dave Seddon's verdict on Preston's draw at Norwich as Alex Neil returns to Carrow Road

Preston felt they should have taken all three points after a 1-1 draw at Norwich on Saturday.
The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points including an emergency fourth official being pulled out of the crowd late on at Carrow Road.
