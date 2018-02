Greg Cunningham was sent off as Preston picked up a battling point at Brentford on Saturday.

MATCH REPORT: Brentford 1-1 Preston North End

The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points as North End saw Tom Barkhuizen's goal cancelled out by Florian Jozefzoon at Griffin Park.

Billy Bodin battles with Andreas Bjelland.

Cunningham was sent off with 15 minutes to go with Tommy Spurr also seeing a goal ruled out for offside.