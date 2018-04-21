WATCH: Dave Seddon's verdict on Preston's 0-0 draw with Norwich

Preston did everything but score in their 0-0 draw with Norwich on Saturday.

REACTION: It's now win or bust for PNE in play-off push says Alex Neil after Norwich draw

The result leaves North End two points shy of the play-offs but a place further back in ninth with just two games of the Championship season remaining.

Billy Bodin shows his frustration at the final whistle

The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points as Paul Gallagher hit the crossbar and Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin saw good chances come and go in the second-half.