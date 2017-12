Preston North End's impressive Championship run continued with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Deepdale on Saturday.

Jordan Hugill scored the only goal shortly before the hour mark, taking him to nine for the season.

Dave Seddon's verdict

The Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon takes a look at the main talking points as PNE's unbeaten run moved to six games.

