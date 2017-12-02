WATCH: Dave Seddon's verdict as Preston leave it late to see off QPR

Jordan Hugill's goal two minutes from time handed Preston a first home win since September on Saturday.
The striker was on target as Alex Neil's men beat 10-man QPR 1-0.
Having seen Jamie Mackie sent off early in the piece, Alex Baptiste was also shown a red card by referee Jeremy Simpson after the final whistle.
RELIEF: Alex Neil on a welcome home win for his side
ANGER: Ian Holloway fumes after two red cards in narrow defeat
