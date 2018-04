Preston North End took their play-off bid to the final day with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United on Saturday.

REACTION: Result rather than display pleases Alex Neil after PNE's win at Sheffield United

Alan Browne scored the only goal of the game shortly before the hour mark as Alex Neil's side battled hard for a third win in four games.

Paul Huntington battles with Leon Clarke at Bramall Lane

Click above to watch the Lancashire Post's Dave Seddon discuss the main talking points from the game.