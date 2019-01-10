WATCH: All your questions answered in our live Preston North End January transfer window Q&A Dave Seddon and Adam Lord are back at 3pm Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Dave Seddon and Adam Lord are back at 3pm talking all things Preston North End. The lads will look at the busy start to the transfer window and ahead to this weekend's game against Swansea. Click on comment to join the debate when we go live at 3pm. Here is the average age of every Championship squad - ranked in order from oldest to youngest