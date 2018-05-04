WATCH: Alex Neil's full press conference ahead of Preston's crunch clash with Burton

Preston and Burton meet at Deepdale on Sunday in a game that is make or break for both sides.

ALSO READ: Alex Neil gears up for key speech ahead of Preston’s crunch clash with Burton

A win could see North End break into the play-offs on the final day while Nigel Clough's Brewers are looking for three points to boost their survival chances.

Preston boss Alex Neill

Click above to watch the PNE boss' full 15-minute meeting with the media earlier in the week as he reflected on the season as a whole and previewed this weekend's game.