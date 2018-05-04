WATCH: Alex Neil's full press conference ahead of Preston's crunch clash with Burton

Preston and Burton meet at Deepdale on Sunday in a game that is make or break for both sides.
ALSO READ: Alex Neil gears up for key speech ahead of Preston’s crunch clash with Burton
A win could see North End break into the play-offs on the final day while Nigel Clough's Brewers are looking for three points to boost their survival chances.
Click above to watch the PNE boss' full 15-minute meeting with the media earlier in the week as he reflected on the season as a whole and previewed this weekend's game.