Verdict - Preston North End in deja vu as fan frustrations rise

There are many ways in which this season so far parallels with those that have come before it, even as recently as last season.

On the pitch multiple draws have stalled their progress and without enough wins so far, fans are looking at their record disparagingly rather than encouragingly. There was a similar happening with Frankie McAvoy last season, although Ryan Lowe ended his run of draws with a win and the Scot a defeat.

However when it comes to their current league positions, 18th last season and 15th this season, North End are one draw and point better off than they were after 10 games last season, McAvoy’s men instead losing.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

But the most concerning comparisons come off the pitch. Despite only being 10 games into the season, the fans and the club are once again becoming divided.

The mood between fans and the club was at its best in years, in contrast, in the summer but for the heights the summer reached, it seems to have brought supporters down with an even greater bump.

This season is going in a way that, once again, North End are so near and yet so far.

Lowe spoke in the summer about wanting two more signings, two more signings that he didn’t make. It will be a scenario that many a previous boss at Deepdale can empathise with, whoever the owner has been.

Daniel Johnson and Robbie Brady replace Ali McCann and Alvaro Fernandez, subs which were booed by the PNE fans.

Fans were told to play their part this summer and to an extent North End did play theirs by slashing season ticket prices for those that bought early. It was an early commitment to the cause from supporters in the hope, and to many, in promise of some greater investment in return.

It hasn’t happened to the extent many have wanted and whatever happened, PNE look to be struggling for quality.

The danger is that the toxicity rises. Fans booed the manager’s subs for the first time last week as Ali McCann and Alvaro Fernandez were replaced, Emil Riis despite being the best goal scorer in the squad is dividing opinion amid talk of a move in the summer.

Frustrations are becoming less aimed at those on the footballing side of things and instead going higher up, aswhen managers are replaced those higher up are the constants.

With so much good work done in the summer to build bridges between the club and supporters it would be a massive shame to see it undone.

In November last year, I wrote: “There appears to be a divide between the supporters and the club at the moment, less of a unity and a ‘we’re in this together’ atmosphere.

“That will be needed to get through the next few months as there will be bad results – that is a given.

“It’s sad to see the level of apathy that some supporters have towards the game, that they seem worn down. Likewise it is difficult to see players try hard, yet come away visibly gutted or frustrated.”

The apathy is returning, worryingly after so much positivity, and how is it that we’re so quickly back to where we were less than 12 months down the line?