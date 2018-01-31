UPDATED - Transfer gossip: Deadline day

Deadline day is here so these are the stories making the news so far today....

Lancashire Post: Eoin Doyle is likely to leave Preston North End on loan with a return to Oldham Athletic a possible outcome.

Blackpool Gazette: Rumours have emerged of a possible six-figure bid for Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole.

Burnley Express: Burnley boss Sean Dyche is keen to add to his defence with Arsenal’s Rob Holding and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall two names linked.

Wigan Post: Rumours linking Brighton and Hove Albion with a £3m bid for Nick Powell are wide of the mark.

Lancashire Post: Preston North End ‘have no intention’ of selling striker Jordan Hugill amid interest from Crystal Palace.

Wigan Post: Latics’ boss Paul Cook admits he may look out for one or two incomings ahead of tonight’s deadline.

Burnley Express: Sean Dyche may be keen to strenghen Burnley’s options in midfield.

Blackpool Gazette: Blackpool are bracing themselves for bids concerning defender Will Aimson.

Burnley Express: Clarets centre-half Tom Anderson has been loaned to Doncaster Rovers for the rest of the season.

Lancashire Post: Oxford United midfielder Ryan Ledson remains a target for PNE but a deal is proving difficult.

Burnley Express: Teenage winger Marley Blair has signed an 18-month professional contract with Burnley.

Daily Mirror: Roma have been in contact with Manchester United concerning defender Daley Blind.

Daily Star: Manchester City will have to pay £70m for Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez.

Daily Mail: Wolfsburg are trying to persuade Liverpool’s Lazar Markovic to join them rather than Swansea City.