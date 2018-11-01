UPDATED: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard coming to a screen near you

A new film is to bring the life of |Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to the big – and small – screen.

Amazon has announced that ‘Make Us Dream’, the definitive account of the career of Kop idol Gerrard – now manager of Rangers – will be coming exclusively to Prime Video.

The documentary biopic will first be satellite broadcast to cinemas nationwide on the evening of Thursday, November 15.

It will then stream on Prime Video globally shortly after the theatrical release.

Gerrard – pictured above in action against Preston North End – spent his entire playing career at Anfield from the age of eight.

He won two FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Cup, one FA Community Shield, one UEFA Super Cup and one UEFA Champions League with Liverpool.

Make Us Dream takes a close-up look at the man behind the legend – taking in the highs of Istanbul, the inner conflict of staying loyal to his boyhood club and the turmoil of coming agonisingly close to the trophy that has always eluded him, the Premier League.