Tuesday’s Championship gossip: Ex-Preston North End keeper in talks over new deal, new Forest boss to raid old club, Reading’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder takes aim at Blues

Contract discussions between West Bromwich Albion and ex-Preston North End loan goalkeeper Sam Johnstone are still ongoing, according to the Birmingham Mail.

It looked likely that Johnstone would secure a move back to the Premier League after Albion’s relegation in the summer but it is understood the offers made for him were not satisfactory to the Baggies.

Johnstone’s contract is set to expire next summer and there have been previous suggestions that he will agree a new deal but one that will allow him to leave should Valerien Ismael’s team fail to win promotion this term.

Tuesday’s news and gossip

Elsewhere, Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater has hit out at the club during a loan spell at Reading, having spent the last four seasons out on loan, reports the Daily Star.

After making just 12 league appearances during his first season, the 31-year-old spent the following four years out on loan at Burnley, Aston Villa, Kasimpasa and now Reading.

Speaking after Reading’s away win over Fulham last weekend, Drinkwater took aim at his parent club.

He said: “Can I paint a picture? No. It’s been a shambles. I need to (kick-start my career). I’m more excited about this than I have been for a few years now, especially how my career’s panned out.”

Meanwhile, new Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper – who is expected to be announced later today – is planning to raid old club Swansea City for midfielder Jay Fulton, according to The Sun.