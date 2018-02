It is four years ago today that Preston lost its greatest son.

Sir Tom Finney’s death on Valentine’s Day 2014 at the age of 91 led to an outpouring of emotion from the city and the wider footballing world. A true great of the game, ‘The Preston Plumber’ played for his beloved PNE 433 times between 1946 and 1960 and represented England 76 times, scoring 30 goals for his country.