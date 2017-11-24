Trevor Hemmings exclusive: Premier League still my target as Preston owner

Trevor Hemmings says he still has work to do as the owner of Preston North End, contrary to claims that the club is up for sale.

Earlier this week, Bolton chairman Ken Anderson had told Wanderers fans during a question and answer evening that North End were for sale.

Anderson was answering a question about Bolton’s future when he made the comment about PNE.

In an exclusive interview with the Post, Hemmings made clear his commitment to North End.

He said that from time to time, PNE were contacted by people purported to have an interest in buying the club.

But the interest had never gone further and Hemmings says his work is not done at Deepdale.

He told the Post: “Every now and then, Peter Ridsdale will get someone knocking on the door saying that they are interested in Preston.

“I will ask Peter to listen to them out of courtesy and see what they have to say.

“Unless it was a very rich American who had the best interests of Preston at heart, I’m not interested.

“I have not yet done what I want to do here, I want the club in the highest division.

“Peter is already looking at players for January – we are not asleep, we are busy.

“We are in good shape, not a penny debt has this club got.

“I’m comfortable with what we are doing, I like the progress we have made.

“I like the manager we have got, we are looking upwards and not downwards.”